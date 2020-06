Viral PostViral This Week: Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out At Mukesh Bhatt, Sonakshi Quits Twitter

The week after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death was big on the investigation related to his depression and also restarted the nepotism debate in Bollywood.

Actress Kangana Ranaut who was enraged by some posts made by celebrities posted video starting Sushant Singh Rajput was treated unfairly.

Sonakshi Sinha on the other hand, quit Twitter following all the negativity that erupted on social media.