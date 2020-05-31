Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Palestinian artist in Gaza makes sand sculpture for World Refugee Day
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 04:21s - Published
Palestinian artist in Gaza makes sand sculpture for World Refugee Day

Palestinian artist in Gaza makes sand sculpture for World Refugee Day

A Palestinian artist who lives in the Gaza Strip made this sculpture form sand to mark World Refugee Day on Saturday (June 20th).

Rana Ramlawi, 24, said "one of her goals" in creating the piece was to highlight the plight of the Palestinian people.

"Our identity, which Israel is trying to eradicate, is still there," Ramlawi said.

World Refugee Day is an international day designated by the United Nations to honour refugees around the globe.

According to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Palestine refugees are defined as “persons whose normal place of residence was Palestine during the period 1 June 1946 to 15 May 1948, and who lost both home and means of livelihood as a result of the 1948 conflict.” Nearly one-third of the registered Palestine refugees, more than 1.5 million individuals, live in 58 recognized Palestine refugee camps in Jordan, Lebanon, the Syrian Arab Republic, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, according to UNRWA.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Indian sand artist creates yoga sculptures for International Yoga Day [Video]

Indian sand artist creates yoga sculptures for International Yoga Day

Sand art in the shape of various yoga positions has been created in Northern East India. India's renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created the sculpture in time for International Yoga Day on..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:58Published
Artist urges people to quit smoking through his sand art at a beach in Puri: watch | Oneindia News [Video]

Artist urges people to quit smoking through his sand art at a beach in Puri: watch | Oneindia News

On 'World No Tobacco Day', famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made a massive sand art at Puri's beach. Celebrated every year on May 31, the day aims to spread awareness on harmful effects of tobacco...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:21Published
World No Tobacco Day: Sudarshan Pattnaik urges people to quit smoking through his art [Video]

World No Tobacco Day: Sudarshan Pattnaik urges people to quit smoking through his art

On 'World No Tobacco Day', famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made a massive sand art at Puri's beach. Celebrated every year on May 31, the day aims to spread awareness on harmful effects of tobacco...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:21Published