Rare solar eclipse viewed across the globe

A partial solar eclipse was observed on Sunday as part of a rare "Ring of Fire" solar eclipse seen across Africa and Asia .



Related videos from verified sources Rare solar eclipse filmed in skies above Okinawa in Japan



Lucky skywatchers in certain parts of the globe have today (June 21st) been treated to a dramatic solar eclipse. This clip was filmed in Okinawa in Japan at around 2 pm local time. The phenomenon.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:43 Published 2 hours ago Rare solar eclipse darkens skies above Kenyan capital



Lucky skywatchers in certain parts of the globe have today (June 21st) been treated to a dramatic solar eclipse. This clip was filmed in Nairobi in Kenya at around 6 am local time today by Ben.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:30 Published 2 hours ago Time lapse shows rare solar eclipse darken Philippines on the summer solstice



Lucky skywatchers in certain parts of the globe have today (June 21st) been treated to a dramatic solar eclipse. This time lapse clip was filmed in the Philippines at around 1 pm local time.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:27 Published 2 hours ago