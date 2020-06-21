Rare solar eclipse viewed across the globe
A partial solar eclipse was observed on Sunday as part of a rare "Ring of Fire" solar eclipse seen across Africa and Asia.
Rare solar eclipse filmed in skies above Okinawa in JapanLucky skywatchers in certain parts of the globe have today (June 21st) been treated to a dramatic solar eclipse.
This clip was filmed in Okinawa in Japan at around 2 pm local time.
The phenomenon..
This clip was filmed in Nairobi in Kenya at around 6 am local time today by Ben..
This clip was filmed in Nairobi in Kenya at around 6 am local time today by Ben..
This time lapse clip was filmed in the Philippines at around 1 pm local time..
This time lapse clip was filmed in the Philippines at around 1 pm local time..