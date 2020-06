The King's Man with Ralph Fiennes - Official New Trailer

Check out the official new trailer for the action movie The King's Man, directed by Matthew Vaughn.

It stars Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson, Liam Neeson, Daniel Brühl, Rhys Ifans, Gemma Arterton, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Charles Dance, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Djimon Hounsou and Stanley Tucci!

The King's Man Release Date: September 8, 2020 Are you excited for The King's Man?

