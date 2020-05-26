Global  

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:18s - Published
THE KING’S MAN movie (2020) - Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander

THE KING’S MAN movie trailer (2020) - Plot synopsis: As a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them.

Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man.

Director: Matthew Vaughn Based on the Comic Book “The Secret Service” by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons Produced by: Matthew Vaughn, David Reid, Adam Bohling Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance Release date: IN THEATERS SEPTEMBER 18, 2020

The King's Man with Ralph Fiennes - Official New Trailer

Check out the official new trailer for the action movie The King's Man, directed by Matthew Vaughn. It stars Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson, Liam Neeson, Daniel Brühl, Rhys Ifans, Gemma Arterton,..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:18Published
Summerland movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Alice is a reclusive writer, resigned to a solitary life on the seaside cliffs of Southern England while World War II rages across the channel. When she..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:39Published