A Single Man Movie (2009) - Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Nicholas Hoult
A Single Man Movie trailer (2009) - Plot synopsis: An English professor, one year after the sudden death of his boyfriend, is unable to cope with his typical days in 1960s Los Angeles.
Director: Tom Ford
Writers: Christopher Isherwood, Tom Ford, David Scearce
Stars: Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Nicholas Hoult
Genre: Drama, Romance
