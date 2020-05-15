A Single Man Movie (2009) - Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Nicholas Hoult Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:03s - Published 4 days ago A Single Man Movie (2009) - Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Nicholas Hoult A Single Man Movie trailer (2009) - Plot synopsis: An English professor, one year after the sudden death of his boyfriend, is unable to cope with his typical days in 1960s Los Angeles. Director: Tom Ford Writers: Christopher Isherwood, Tom Ford, David Scearce Stars: Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Nicholas Hoult Genre: Drama, Romance 0

Related videos from verified sources Nicholas Hoult Breaks Down His Most Iconic Characters



Nicholas Hoult breaks down his most iconic roles, including his characters in 'X-Men: First Class,' 'Mad Max: Fury Road,' 'The Favourite,' 'Tolkien,' 'About a Boy,' 'Skins,' 'A Single Man,' 'Warm.. Credit: GQ Duration: 20:32 Published on May 15, 2020