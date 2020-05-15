Global  

A Single Man Movie (2009) - Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Nicholas Hoult
A Single Man Movie trailer (2009) - Plot synopsis: An English professor, one year after the sudden death of his boyfriend, is unable to cope with his typical days in 1960s Los Angeles.

Director: Tom Ford Writers: Christopher Isherwood, Tom Ford, David Scearce Stars: Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Nicholas Hoult Genre: Drama, Romance

