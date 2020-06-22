Spectacular solar eclipse is spotted in southern China

Residents in southern China spotted a solar eclipse for the first time in eight years on June 21.

In the footage filmed in Xiamen City, the moon slowly moved, completely blocking most of the sunlight forming the eclipse from 14:43 to 17:24 local time.

The whole process took around two hours and 40 minutes.

It is reported that this is the only major solar eclipse in China in 10 years and it is also the first time for people in Xiamen to observe the spectacle in 196 years.

The degree of obscuration of this eclipse reached 99.7%, and Xiamen is one of the cities where people can observe the eclipse for the longest time in mainland China.

The video is provided by local media.