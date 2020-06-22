CERN Approves Plan for Gigantic New Particle Collider

GENEVA — The CERN Council in Geneva, Switzerland on June 19 approved the construction of a new 100-kilometer circular supercollider called the Future Circular Collider.

This new collider is 73 kilometers larger than the Large Hadron Collider.

The construction is expected to begin in 2038 and cost at least €21 billion.

According to Nature, the new collider will be developed in two stages.

In the first stage, CERN will create an electron-positron collider with the goal of creating and studying Higgs boson particles.

In the second stage, the collider will be turned into a proton-proton smasher with capabilities of reaching collision energies of 100 teraelectronvolts.

Currently, the Large Hadron Collider can reach 16 teraelectronvolts.

This collider would be used to look for and study new particles.