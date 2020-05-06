Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hamilton Trailer
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Hamilton Trailer

Hamilton Trailer

Hamilton - Official Trailer - Disney+ - Experience the original Broadway Production of Hamilton, streaming exclusively on Disney+ on July 3.

“Hamilton” is the story of America then, told by America now.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

Filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, the

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Disney Plus Releases The First Trailer for 'Hamilton' - Watch!

Get excited – Hamilton will be released on Disney+ in less than a month! The streaming site just...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •CBS News


Hype up for 'Hamilton' on Disney+ with the new '#Hamilfilm' trailer

How does a Broadway show, one nobody can get tickets to, get filmed and then dropped on a streaming...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •TechRadar


Hamilton film trailer released online following eye-watering Disney deal

Disney paid a staggering amount for the film
Independent - Published



Tweets about this

OIroegbulem14

Obi RT @2BlackNerds: Watch the trailer for ‘HAMILTON’ debuting on #DisneyPlus July 3. https://t.co/R8kIGRs3Fq 4 seconds ago

satrian

satrian RT @slashfilm: 'Hamilton' Trailer: Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway Sensation Comes to Disney+ in July https://t.co/YvXa9sDwoU https://t.co/cB… 9 seconds ago

Schinkens

Thomas Franz HAMILTON Official Trailer (2020) Disney https://t.co/2ErpnIsGes via @YouTube 52 seconds ago

MdeMochuelo

Un Mochuelo, Duquesa de Mocho ☀️🌸 RT @DisneyReact: Look around, look around at how lucky we are to be alive right now... Trailer de HAMILTON https://t.co/beiEUxG1l2 57 seconds ago

lorlupin

Lor ♡ Gaston & Sheen ♡ Spread your Little Wings RT @LightsCameraPod: First trailer for the movie version of the original Broadway run of ‘Hamilton’, which will be on Disney+ July 3rd. Tho… 2 minutes ago

SophieHelene4

🍒 Sophie Helene 🍓 RT @FilmstoFilms_: Here's the first trailer for #Hamilton, streaming on Disney+ July 3rd. https://t.co/K1I5R6iWaF 3 minutes ago

thedigitalfix

The Digital Fix #Hamilfilm Hamilton trailer: Lin-Manuel Miranda's award-winning musical comes to Disney+ https://t.co/riVIfQyqau 4 minutes ago

TheLastPirateLA

BonnieLynn 🍀🎥 RT @THR: Disney+ debuts trailer for filmed version of Broadway musical 'Hamilton' https://t.co/y68McBjMN1 #Hamilfilm https://t.co/GStZ5PEtKA 4 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Hamilton - official trailer (Disney+) [Video]

Hamilton - official trailer (Disney+)

Hamilton - official trailer (Disney+)

Credit: Digital Spy     Duration: 01:00Published
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme Documentary Movie [Video]

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme Documentary Movie

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme Documentary Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Well before the world knew of the Tony award-winning Broadway musicals Hamilton and In The Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda was in an..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:21Published
The Colditz Story movie (1955) - John Mills, Christopher Rhodes, Lionel Jeffries [Video]

The Colditz Story movie (1955) - John Mills, Christopher Rhodes, Lionel Jeffries

The Colditz Story movie trailer (1955) - Plot synopsis: Allied prisoners of various nationalities pool their resources to plan numerous escapes from an "escape-proof" German P.O.W. camp housed in a..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:33Published