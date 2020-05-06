Hamilton Trailer

Hamilton - Official Trailer - Disney+ - Experience the original Broadway Production of Hamilton, streaming exclusively on Disney+ on July 3.

“Hamilton” is the story of America then, told by America now.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

Filmed at The Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway in June of 2016, the