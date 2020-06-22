Global  

Easy Does It movie trailer - Plot synopsis: When small-town buddies and big time dreamers, Jack and Scottie, learn of an inheritance of hidden loot in California, they hop in their ‘65 Mustang for the road trip of a lifetime.

Their dreams come to a screeching halt when criminal matriarch "King George" (Linda Hamilton, Terminator franchise) gets word of the windfall and sends Blue Eyes, her deranged daughter and personal bounty hunter, after them to collect on old debts.

Broke and running for their lives, Jack and Scottie decide to steal gas to keep their car moving.

One bungled hold-up later, and they’re stuck with an accidental hostage -- a judgmental dork named Collin.

With the cops on their tails, the ragtag trio has no choice but to double down.

The boys embark on a wildly successful string of gas station stick-ups and an unlikely friendship develops with a blossoming Collin.

Available: July 17th Directed by: Will Addison Starring Linda Hamilton

