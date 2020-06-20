Global  

Reading stabbing attack: What we know so far
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Reading stabbing attack: What we know so far

Reading stabbing attack: What we know so far

A look at the details we know so far about the knife attack in Reading town centre on June 22, in which three people died.

Reading multiple stabbing attack believed to be terror-related

The multiple stabbing attack in Reading is suspected to be terror-related, a security source has told...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Tamworth Herald


UK police seek motive in stabbing attack that left 3 dead

READING, England (AP) — British police on Sunday were seeking the motive of a 25-year-old man...
Seattle Times - Published

Reading terror attack: Libyan convict Khairi Saadallah named as suspect for stabbing that killed three

The suspect arrested over a terror attack that left three victims dead in Reading is a Libyan...
Independent - Published



maru_lovenature

まる🌸光拡散✨🌏 RT @Telegraph: What we know so far about the Forbury Gardens stabbing: 🔴 3 people are dead and at least two in hospital 🔴 Police treating… 47 minutes ago

newstruthliz

Liz Goldenberg An #American man from #Philadelphia is 1 of the 3 #killed in what #British police are calling a suspected terrorist… https://t.co/cyG0o4ken5 56 minutes ago

StrongerUnited1

Stronger United RT @snookerloopyno1: Fucking disgrace the coverage of the "terrorism" incident in reading it was a racist attack 100% , all white people!… 2 hours ago

FloristMiss

Flo What times we live in. Reading terror attack: Warning to British public after knife rampage - 'Be alert' https://t.co/DyNfcjMuuF 2 hours ago

nekomata_diary

灰次 BBC World News：Headlines： Reading stabbing attack suspect is Khairi Saadallah. Reading park stabbings: What we kno… https://t.co/E4uU7Jc7VX 3 hours ago

rob_rikken

Noviomagum🇳🇱🇬🇧 'Stabbing attack'...what happened to 'islamic terrorist killing 3 white English teachers in a park in ffs #Reading… https://t.co/Mt1lFWYIgt 3 hours ago

bettingbairn

bettingbairn @louiseminchin on @BBCBreakfast said James Furlong was victim of "that fatal stabbing attack" in Reading. #FakeNews… https://t.co/4RjtL5oehp 4 hours ago

berkshire_live

Berkshire Live What the council had to say after Saturday night's tragic events https://t.co/68OXQ7sOMp 5 hours ago


UK stabbing attack a 'terrorist incident': police [Video]

UK stabbing attack a 'terrorist incident': police

British police say a stabbing attack that left three people dead has been declared a 'terrorist incident', as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said changes would be made to the law if necessary. David..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published
Boris Johnson 'sickened' by Reading terror incident [Video]

Boris Johnson 'sickened' by Reading terror incident

The Prime Minister has said he was "appalled and sickened" after police declared the murder of three people in a Reading park to be a terrorist attack.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Reading stabbing declared terrorist incident [Video]

Reading stabbing declared terrorist incident

Three people have died and another three are seriously injured after multiple stabbings at a park in Reading, Thames Valley Police have confirmed. Police said a 25-year-old man from Reading was..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:36Published