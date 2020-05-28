Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Leonardo DiCaprio throws yacht party for Camila Morrone's birthday
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:50s - Published
Leonardo DiCaprio throws yacht party for Camila Morrone's birthday

Leonardo DiCaprio throws yacht party for Camila Morrone's birthday

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated Camila Morrone's 23rd birthday with a star-studded yacht party in Los Angeles on Friday (19.06.20).

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrates girlfriend Camila Morrone's birthday with yacht party

American actor Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his girlfriend Camila Morrone's 23rd birthday by partying...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •Just Jared




Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Leonardo DiCaprio throws yacht party for Camila Morrone’s birthday #LeonardoDiCaprio #CamilaMorrone https://t.co/PtiIlWzBLH 17 minutes ago

AdamZaccaria

adam zaccaria Jr Leonardo DiCaprio Throws Yacht Party for Girlfriend Camila Morrone's 23rd Birthday https://t.co/zp1NWUgWhy 1 hour ago

LOYALFAN1

DONNA CARRIERE Leonardo DiCaprio Throws Yacht Party for Girlfriend Camila Morrone's 23rd Birthday https://t.co/Ytl4YXOZWk 7 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @people: Leonardo DiCaprio Throws Yacht Party for Girlfriend Camila Morrone's 23rd Birthday​ https://t.co/1Ynu0F0vRu 8 hours ago

michaeljdallas

Michael Dallas Leonardo DiCaprio Throws Yacht Party for Girlfriend Camila Morrone's 23rd Birthday https://t.co/KkCb8yZvFt 9 hours ago

NaomiFeliciano2

Naomi Feliciano Leonardo DiCaprio Throws Yacht Party for Girlfriend Camila Morrone's 23rd Birthday https://t.co/yNni3kXj93 https://t.co/F4z0jROjGr 10 hours ago

MSN

MSN @leodicaprio Throws Yacht Party for Girlfriend Camila Morrone's 23rd Birthday https://t.co/7AsWGZC4Xg 12 hours ago

compro_tax

Winsome Martin DiCaprio throws yacht party for girlfriend's 23rd birthday https://t.co/nbKxxvtErN 12 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Camila Morrone is Hollywood's red carpet princess [Video]

Camila Morrone is Hollywood's red carpet princess

Camila Morrone may only have done a few indie movies, but she's the most glamorous actress right now.

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:53Published
Leonardo DiCaprio vows to help 'end the disenfranchisement of Black America' [Video]

Leonardo DiCaprio vows to help 'end the disenfranchisement of Black America'

Leonardo DiCaprio has pledged to donate Color of Change, Fair Fight Action, The NAACP and Equal Justice Initiative, and the 45-year-old actor wants to help "end the disenfranchisement of Black..

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:53Published
Apple in Final Talks With Paramount to Produce Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' | THR News [Video]

Apple in Final Talks With Paramount to Produce Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' | THR News

'Killers of the Flower Moon,' Martin Scorsese’s high-priced period thriller that has the filmmaker’s frequent collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio attached to star, has found a deep-pocketed partner.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:48Published