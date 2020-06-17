Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

South Korea says it is battling 'second wave'
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:25s - Published
South Korea says it is battling 'second wave'

South Korea says it is battling 'second wave'

Health authorities in South Korea said for the first time on Monday it is in the midst of a "second wave" of novel coronavirus infections around Seoul.

Francis Maguire reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

After months of warnings, South Korea says that a 'second wave' of coronavirus has hit the country, And it's been driven by small outbreaks that came during a holiday period in May.

Authorities previously said the first wave had never really ended.

Now, they say, the holidays seem to have changed that.

Jeong Eun-Kyeong is director of Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Our forecast that coronavirus infection would decline in summer turned out to be wrong.

As long as people are having close contact with others, we believe that infections will continue." South Korea reported a peak of more than 900 cases in a day at the end of February.

But an intensive tracking and testing campaign - lauded by global health officials - lowered the numbers to single digits by late April.

Just as soon as the country announced it would ease restrictions in early May new cases spiked.

That was driven in part by people who visited nightclubs and bars in Seoul over the May holiday weekend.

As of midnight Sunday, South Korea reported 17 new cases.

It marks the first time in nearly a month that daily cases had dropped below 20.



Related news from verified sources

South Korea says it is battling 2nd wave of coronavirus

Health authorities in South Korea said for the first time on Monday it is in the midst of a "second...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •The Age


What’s Driving South Korea-Japan Trade Dispute? – Analysis

What’s Driving South Korea-Japan Trade Dispute? – Analysis In recent weeks the government of South Korea has spoken about reopening a complaint filed with the...
Eurasia Review - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Sturgeon reiterates need to be cautious to avoid coronavirus second wave [Video]

Sturgeon reiterates need to be cautious to avoid coronavirus second wave

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned against a reckless approach to leaving lockdown as she pointed to Covid-19 spikes in China, Germany and South Korea. Speaking during the Scottish..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
North Korea prepares anti-South leaflets [Video]

North Korea prepares anti-South leaflets

North Korea is gearing up to send propaganda leaflets over its southern border, denouncing North Korean defectors and South Korea, its state media said on Saturday, the latest retaliation for leaflets..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published
North Korea says it will send troops to the DMZ [Video]

North Korea says it will send troops to the DMZ

North Korea said on June 17 that it will deploy troops to the tourist resort of Mount Kumgang and the city of Kaesong on the border.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 00:58Published