Sturgeon reiterates need to be cautious to avoid coronavirus second wave

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned against a reckless approach to leaving lockdown as she pointed to Covid-19 spikes in China, Germany and South Korea.

Speaking during the Scottish Government’s daily coronavirus briefing, Nicola Sturgeon announced no new deaths from the virus have been recorded in the last 24 hours – the fifth time the figures have stayed the same since the pandemic began.

But she stressed the need not to be complacent in dealing with the virus.