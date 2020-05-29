Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MTA Officials Give Update On Phase 2 Reopening Plans
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 17:25s - Published
MTA Officials Give Update On Phase 2 Reopening Plans

MTA Officials Give Update On Phase 2 Reopening Plans

MTA officials announced service increases as New York City starts Phase 2 reopening.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

MTA Officials Outline Plans For NYC Phase One Reopening [Video]

MTA Officials Outline Plans For NYC Phase One Reopening

Chairman Pat Foye and Interim President Of New York City Transit Sarah Feinberg held a news conference to discuss the plans for subways and buses as New York City gets set for Phase One reopening on..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 49:32Published
City Council Speaker Corey Johnson Wants To Know NYC's Reopening Plan [Video]

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson Wants To Know NYC's Reopening Plan

According to Mayor Bill de Blasio, the city may start reopening in just a few weeks, and City Council Speaker Corey Johnson wants to know what the plan is for mass transit, pedestrians and bikers;..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:55Published