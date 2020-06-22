Burberry Announces Plans For a Fashion Show This September

When Burberry didn't feature in the British Fashion Council's first London Fashion Week Digital, a few eagle-eyed fashion fans were left perplexed.

But Britain's premiere heritage house wasn't going quiet; instead, it was planning something far more grand - an immersive fashion show set in the great (British) outdoors, accessible to all this September.

As it has for many of us, the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has inspired Burberry to muse about nature in all its purity and power.

The brand's Spring/Summer 2021 collection titled "Burberry in Nature" seeks to "redefine our fashion landscape with new forms of expression." The brand's creative director, Riccardo Tisci, explained in a press statement that "as humans, we have always had a deep affinity to nature.

We have had to respect and rely upon its power for our very existence, whilst marvelling and revelling in its extraordinary beauty.

Especially recently, we have all yearned to reconnect again and for this show, I wanted to celebrate these feelings by bringing our community together in a creative experience that takes place within the beautiful, natural landscape of Britain." Burberry is the first major fashion house to announce plans for resuming the traditional Spring/Summer 2021 fashion-show scheduling.

On Sept.

17, Burberry will host a live outdoor physical presentation that is open for all to stream digitally.

The show, as with its two previous shows, will be certified carbon neutral with any remaining emissions offset by Burberry's Regeneration Fund.