This openly gay pastor shares his story...

Pastor Noah Hepler leads a Lutheran congregation in the Fishtown neighborhood in Philadelphia.

He came out in his 30s but said he never really felt comfortable saying he is gay or living his true life.

His congregation helped him connect with the Fab 5 from Queer Eye, and the episode is part of the new season now on Netflix.

Pastor Noah lacked confidence as a leader of his congregation and that congregation was dwindling.

Pastor Noah says he's heard from so many people since the episode hit Netflix last week.

Most of them telling him, 'I have a similar story', and 'I had no idea this was possible'.