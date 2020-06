Gemma Collins would love to have a baby at 40 after slimming down

The 39-year-old reality TV star turns 40 in 2021, and she wants to celebrate the milestone by giving birth, as she believes it would be great to send out a "positive message" to ladies who "don't want to rush their life".

