Museum in the Park kicks off for summer learning

Understanding".

You still have time..

To get your kids involved "in summer learning".

The 1st..

Of several sessions..

"for museum in the park" wrapped-up today.

It's "a summer program"..

Through "the terre haute children's museum".

Kids headed "to hawthorn park" to learn about "motion" and "the power of wind".

It's part of an overall goal..

To visit "city" and "county parks" this summer.

///// ////// "being outdoors is a big plus.

We love our museum, but there is no doubt about the outdoors... and then some activities that they can ask us, and we have some of the science background, we can possibly answer their questions... or ask them to elaborate and begin thinking."

//////// "museum in the park" continues tomorrow morning..

But this time "at fowler park".

It's open to "12"-kids... for "2"-hours... starting at 9:30-in the morning and again at "1"-o'clock in the afternoon.

For museum members..

Admission is "12"-dollars per child and it's "15"-dollars "f non-members".

To register for tomorrow's opportunity or, for future sessions..

And there are several..

Visit our website at wthi-tv-dot-com.