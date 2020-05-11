Global  

Commuters Head Back To Work With Restrictions In Place As NYC Reaches Major Milestone In Phase 2
Commuters Head Back To Work With Restrictions In Place As NYC Reaches Major Milestone In Phase 2

Commuters Head Back To Work With Restrictions In Place As NYC Reaches Major Milestone In Phase 2

New York City reached a major milestone in Phase 2 reopening Monday, but the morning commute was anything but typical.

CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

