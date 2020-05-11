Commuters Head Back To Work With Restrictions In Place As NYC Reaches Major Milestone In Phase 2
New York City reached a major milestone in Phase 2 reopening Monday, but the morning commute was anything but typical.
CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.
ATX Transportation RT @CAMPOTexas: Have you thought about changing your typical commute once you head back to work? @ACTNational needs your feedback-- all sur… 1 hour ago
Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Have you thought about changing your typical commute once you head back to work? @ACTNational needs your feedback--… https://t.co/E9MnjPtS6R 1 hour ago
Andrew Jackson, V @cork_usmc I was in Berlin at the time. Bars are open till dawn. One could ride the subway with the 5am commuters,… https://t.co/SWaARMUHsG 5 days ago
Extra trains take commuters back to work as lockdown easedExtra trains on the railways were expected to take thousands more people back to work under the Government's plan to accelerate economic activity by lifting lockdown restrictions. After the first..
Boost for bikes as Europeans gear up for new commutesBike manufacturers could be amongst the big beneficiaries of the gradual lifting of lockdowns across Europe. As the public start to return to work as restrictions are lifted, commuters are being..