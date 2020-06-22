Global  

June 23rd: Some major events that happened on this day in history| Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:37s
On this day in the year 1930, World's oldest parliament was established in iceland.

It is the oldest surviving parliament in the world.

Iceland has not only the oldest parliament in the world but also sports the title for being the first country to elect a woman as head of state.

Today in Harvard History: In 1949 The first twelve women graduated from Harvard Medical School.

In 1999, four of the twelve graduates came to a Harvard Medical School reunion, where they were honored.

Former PM Indira Gandhi's son Sanjay Gandhi died instantly from head wounds in an air crash on 23 June 1980 near Safdarjung Airport in New Delhi.

He was flying a new aircraft of the Delhi Flying club, and, while performing an aerobatic manoeuvre over his office, lost control and crashed.

A reality show aired on the Science Channel which followed his feats.

In 2013, he released a memoir entitled Balance.

He became the first person to high-wire walk across a Grand Canyon area gorge on June 23, 2013, crossing the Little Colorado River outside Grand Canyon National Park; the feat aired live on Discovery.

