What are the rules when it comes to being required to wear masks.

Fears of a second coronavirus wave in the u?

"*s are growing..

But experts say the first wave hasn't ended yet.

With no proven vaccine and only one f?

"*d?

"*a approved treatment the virus... our nation's best defense continues to be: social distancing ?

"* good hygiene ?

"* sanitizing ?

"* an wearing a mask./// states and municipalities have been issuing masks mandates as we continue to battle this insidious virus.

But can rules making masks mandatory hold up in court?

"* i have yet to meet anyone who legitimately enjoys wearing these masks, but these face coverings will continue to be a common sight.

I spoke with an attorney here in town to find out if mandatory mask orders are legal.

Xxx "they can't force you to wear a mask in your house, but if you have something that pays taxes or invites the public in, they can."

Attorney joel yunek spells it out for us.

State governments can force you to wear a mask in public, just as public schools require vaccinations.

Yunek gives another example.

"it's not really much different than obscenity.

They can force you to wear clothes and they can force you to wear a mask."

As for businesses requiring customers and employees to wear masks ?

"* yes, that is oky as well.

It's a lot like the no shirt, no shoes, no service rule seen in businesses for decades.

"still on private property right?

They can do that, plus they can do that for a couple of reasons.

They can do it for the virus, they can also do it because governor reynolds has declared that to be the condition of doing business and you've got to remember, you pay taxes, you license your business from the government."

Most of the folks i spoke with this afternoon were in favor of mask rules.

Ariel barber worries about those who have preexisting conditions getting covid?

"* 19.

She thinks businesses and the government are doing the right thing by asking people to mask up.

"not only are they protecting themselves, but they're protecting their other clientele who are coming in.

I if there is a legal challenge to a mandatory mask law ?

"* yunek tells me, it will take a long time for the courts to decide.

With most cases being put on hold because of covid?

"*19.

While there are no statewide orders in iowa or minnesota requiring citizens to wear masks in public ?

"* minneapolis is requiring residents