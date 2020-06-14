1 Injured, 1 Killed In Shooting In Parking Lot Of Venice CVS; Male Suspect At Large
One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting Monday night in the parking lot of a CVS Pharmacy in Venice.
Man Shot Dead, Second Wounded In Studio City Parking LotOne man was killed and a second wounded in a shooting near a CVS Pharmacy in Studio City late Thursday night. Katie Johnston reports.
Baltimore Police Officer Shot In Torso While Breaking Up A Parking Lot Party, Suspect In CustodyA Baltimore city police officer was wounded in a shooting early Sunday while responding to a call about a large cookout just a day after the mayor asked residents to avoid large gatherings.
Officer Shot While Trying To Disperse Parking Lot Party In BaltimoreA Baltimore city police officer was wounded in a shooting early Sunday while responding to a call about a large party just a day after the mayor asked residents to avoid large gatherings.