Joel Schumacher, director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman Films, dead at 80
Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Schumacher died in NYC after battling cancer for a year.

He transitioned from costume designing to directing for film in the 1980s.

Joel Schumacher, Director of Batman Films and 'Lost Boys,' Dies at 80

Joel Schumacher, Director of Batman Films and 'Lost Boys,' Dies at 80 Schumacher brought his fashion background to directing a run of stylish films throughout the 1980s...
Director Joel Schumacher, known for Lost Boys, St. Elmo's Fire and Batman films, dead at 80

Joel Schumacher, the flamboyant journeyman director who dressed New York department store windows...
'Batman,' 'Phantom of the Opera' Director Joel Schumacher Dead at 80

Joel Schumacher -- the famed director behind "Phantom of the Opera" and a series of 'Batman' films --...
Joel Schumacher, Director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman Films, Dead at 80 [Video]

Joel Schumacher, Director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman Films, Dead at 80

Joel Schumacher, Director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman Films, Dead at 80 Schumacher died in NYC after battling cancer for a year. He transitioned from costume designing to directing for film in the 1980s...

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:02Published
