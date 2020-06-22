Joel Schumacher, Director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman Films, Dead at 80

Joel Schumacher, Director of 'Lost Boys' and Batman Films, Dead at 80 Schumacher died in NYC after battling cancer for a year.

He transitioned from costume designing to directing for film in the 1980s.

His third film, 'St.

Elmo's Fire' was a hit.

It brought together some of the most popular actors and actresses of era, a signature quality of Schumacher's films. His film, 'Lost Boys,' about a group of vampires terrorizing a Southern California beach townbecame a cult classic.

Schumacher directed two Batman films, with Val Kilmer and George Clooney in the titular role.

Other films of note include 'Flatliners,' 'A Time to Kill,' 'Falling Down' and 'The Client.'

More recently, Schumacher directed episodes of HBO's 'House of Cards.'