Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Navarro walks back China trade deal comments
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Navarro walks back China trade deal comments

Navarro walks back China trade deal comments

[NFA] Just hours after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said the trade deal with China was 'over,' he walked back his comments -- which had in the meantime sent financial markets into a frenzy.

Gloria Tso reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Just hours after the White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said the trade deal with China was 'over,' he walked back his comments -- which had in the meantime sent financial markets into a frenzy.

Earlier Monday (June 22) Navarro said the deal was over when asked about it on Fox News, and that the quote 'turning point' came when the U.S. learned about the coronavirus only after a Chinese delegation left Washington once the Phase 1 trade deal was signed in January.

After that, U.S. stock futures went into wild swings, but mostly recovered after Navarro said his Fox comments quote 'have been taken wildly out of context.'

Navarro added that quote "They had nothing at all to do with the Phase 1 trade deal, which continues in place.

I was simply speaking to the lack of trust we now have of the Chinese Communist Party after they lied about the origins of the China virus and foisted a pandemic upon the world." Amid the market confusion, President Donald Trump quickly tweeted that the China deal remains quote "fully intact" and that quote "hopefully, they will continue to live up to the terms of the agreement." Navarro is one of the most outspoken critics of China among Trump's senior advisers.

Relations between the two countries have reached their lowest point in years ever since the global health crisis which first emerged in China hit the U.S. particularly hard.

On Thursday Trump renewed his threat to cut ties with China, just a day after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with a Chinese delegation in Hawaii and a U.S. trade representative said he did not consider decoupling the two economies to be a viable option.



Related news from verified sources

Asian Shares Recover From An Early Slide

Asian stocks fluctuated before finishing mostly higher on Tuesday after White House trade advisor...
RTTNews - Published

‘It’s Over’: White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro Admits End of China Trade Deal, Blaming Deception Over Coronavirus

'It's over': White House economic adviser Peter Navarro proclaims end of China trade deal, blaming...
Mediaite - Published

Trump says China trade deal still on after adviser’s remarks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is tweeting that an initial trade agreement with China is...
Seattle Times - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Brexit briefing: 193 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 193 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
Brexit briefing: 194 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 194 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latest figures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published
Michael Gove puts pressure on EU over trade deal [Video]

Michael Gove puts pressure on EU over trade deal

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has urged the EU to relax some of their red lines as the UK hopes to thrash out a free trade deal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:28Published