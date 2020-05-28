Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Equity indices continue upward journey, LandT among top gainers
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Equity indices continue upward journey, LandT among top gainers

Equity indices continue upward journey, LandT among top gainers

Equity benchmark indices swung upward for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday with buying across several counters.

The BSE SandP Sensex closed 519 points or 1.49 per cent higher at 35,430 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 160 points or 1.55 per cent at 10,471.

Larsen and Toubro jumped by 6.73 per cent to Rs 968.50 per share after the engineering and construction multinational called for reduction in India's dependence on imported products, including those from China, and called for a feasible Make in India ecosystem.

Shares of IndusInd Bank rose 6.5 per cent to Rs 521.90 after the private sector lender said that its promoter had acquired additional shares of the bank through open market purchases.

Bajaj Finance rose by 9.2 per cent while NTPC was up by 5.7 per cent, Hindalco by 5.4 per cent, UPL by 3.8 per cent, Power Grid Corporation by 3.7 per cent and Axis Bank by 3.3 per cent.

However, Reliance Industries dropped by 1.4 per cent to Rs 1,721.70 per share on profit booking along with Bharti Airtel, Vedanta and Maruti Suzuki.

Meanwhile, Asian shares see-sawed in a wild ride following confusing statements from the White House over the US-China trade deal with President Donald Trump later clarifying the pact was fully intact.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed by 1.62 per cent and Japan's Nikkei added 0.5 per cent while South Korea's Kospi inched up by 0.21 per cent

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

rajeevbhaskarht

rajeev bhaskar Equity indices continue upward journey, L&T among top gainers: https://t.co/TG4xXNGyqW 2 hours ago

BWBusinessworld

BW Businessworld IT stocks dipped in early trade after @realDonaldTrump @POTUS suspended the entry of certain foreign workers into t… https://t.co/2FvKSWgIuZ 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Equity indices gain 1 pc, Kotak Mahindra Bank up 7 pc [Video]

Equity indices gain 1 pc, Kotak Mahindra Bank up 7 pc

Equity benchmark indices gained nearly one per cent during early hours on Tuesday while tracking gains in Asian markets. At 10 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 319 points or 0.96 per cent at 33,618..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:04Published
Sensex opens over 800 points higher, Bajaj twins top gainers [Video]

Sensex opens over 800 points higher, Bajaj twins top gainers

The bourses began first trading session of June on a positive note with equity benchmark indices moving up by 2.8 per cent in line with their Asian peers. The government eased curbs on most economic..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published
Equity indices up 1 pc on global cues, IndusInd Bank top gainer [Video]

Equity indices up 1 pc on global cues, IndusInd Bank top gainer

Equity benchmark indices gained about 1 per cent during early hours on Thursday on the back of positive global cues with private banks leading the pack. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published