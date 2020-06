Ex-CEO of Germany's scandal-hit Wirecard arrested in case over missing billions Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:57s - Published 2 minutes ago Ex-CEO of Germany's scandal-hit Wirecard arrested in case over missing billions Markus Braun resigned as CEO of the global payments provider on Friday after auditors said €1.9 billion was missing from Wirecard's accounts.View on euronews 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related news from verified sources Ex-CEO of Wirecard arrested in case over missing billions BERLIN (AP) — The former CEO of German payment service provider Wirecard has been arrested in an...

Seattle Times - Published 1 hour ago











Tweets about this