Jennifer Aniston promises 'really fun' Friends reunion
Jennifer Aniston has promised the 'Friends' reunion show will be "really fun" when they finally get to film it in August once the coronavirus lockdown restrictions have been lifted.
'Friends' reunion special expected to film in AugustIt was expected to be filmed in May but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Jennifer Aniston reportedly donates $1 million to fight against racial injusticeJennifer Aniston has reportedly cemented her commitment to the fight against racial injustice by donating $1 million dollars to several charities.