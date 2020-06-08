Global  

Jennifer Aniston promises 'really fun' Friends reunion
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:39s - Published
Jennifer Aniston promises 'really fun' Friends reunion

Jennifer Aniston promises 'really fun' Friends reunion

Jennifer Aniston has promised the 'Friends' reunion show will be "really fun" when they finally get to film it in August once the coronavirus lockdown restrictions have been lifted.

