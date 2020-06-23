election stats

Tonight.

I'm veronica jean seltzer.

And i'm tom kenny.

In our top story at 11...tomorrow is our state's primary election.

To help at polling stations across the commonwealth... governor andy beshear says he's called in the kentucky national guard.

According to the governor..

234 national guardsmen..

Will be in 45 counties tomorrow.

The governor says the soldiers will not be in uniform.

But they will be helping with traffic control, social distancing, sanitizating and general voter assistance.

"one of the things i did as governor is called up the national guard, to support any county, and any number of their polling centers, to make sure that we're not putting our most vulnerable, which are typically our poll workers um at risk."

Governor beshear says we are on track to have a record number of votes in kentucky, for tomorrow's primary election... mainly because of mail-in absentee voting for all voters, and early voting.

The governor says..statewide..

More than 88- thousand people voted early in- person.

And more than 883- thousand absentee ballots were requested.

According to the governor..

More than 452-thouand ballots have already been returned.

