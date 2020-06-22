Reporter Update: Pa. Senate To Vote On Police Reform Bills
KDKA's Chris Hoffman provides the latest on bills that passed through Senate committees that will be voted on by the full Senate this week.
State Senate Committee Voted In Support Of Banning ChokeholdsA Pennsylvania Senate committee voted unanimously in support of several police reform bills.
Reporter Update: No Police In Schools?Protesters plan to call for police to be removed from schools; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.