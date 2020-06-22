Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Reporter Update: Pa. Senate To Vote On Police Reform Bills
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Reporter Update: Pa. Senate To Vote On Police Reform Bills

Reporter Update: Pa. Senate To Vote On Police Reform Bills

KDKA's Chris Hoffman provides the latest on bills that passed through Senate committees that will be voted on by the full Senate this week.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Police Reform Bills To Be Voted On By Pa. State Senate [Video]

Police Reform Bills To Be Voted On By Pa. State Senate

Several bills proposing police reform could be voted on as early as this week, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:27Published
State Senate Committee Voted In Support Of Banning Chokeholds [Video]

State Senate Committee Voted In Support Of Banning Chokeholds

A Pennsylvania Senate committee voted unanimously in support of several police reform bills.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:20Published
Reporter Update: No Police In Schools? [Video]

Reporter Update: No Police In Schools?

Protesters plan to call for police to be removed from schools; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:19Published