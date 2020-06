'Ben Mulroney steps down as CTV host amid Jessica Mulroney's white privilege row'

Ben Mulroney has quit as an anchor of CTV's etalk after his wife was involved in a row over privilege.

Jessica Mulroney, best friend of Meghan Markle, was stripped of her show after threatening blogger Sasha Exeter.

Mr Mulroney said he recognised that systemic racism had helped him get his job and he saw a need for more black voices.

He said he hoped his role would be taken by someone with a new perspective and new voice.