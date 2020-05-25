Khris Anderson, Red Cross of North Alabama

Weeks.

As hospitals resume surgical procedures and patient treatments that were paused due to coronavirus, donors are urged to give now to ensure blood products are readily available for patients.

Joining us via zoom this morning from the red cross of north alabama is executive director khris anderson.

Khris good morning and welcome back to the show.

Wait for response -blood products are essential to community health and the need is constant, explain the red cross's efforts to encourage more donors with antibody testing.

-based on community needs, which area or blood types seem to be the most critical when it comes to patient needs?

-can you give us an estimate of the state of our blood supply, are we at a critical low or close to it?

-how can businesses or service groups help?

Are they able to host blood drives and follow social distancing guidelines?

Khris anderson, executive director for the red cross of north alabama, thank you for your time this morning.

Wait for