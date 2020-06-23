Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
• Video •
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Most Popular
Front Page News
Latest
One News Page
>
News Videos
>
Elizabeth Hurley
>
Steve Bing dead at 55
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Steve Bing dead at 55
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:15s - Published
1 minute ago
Elizabeth Hurley
's ex and the father of her son Damian, 18, has died aged 55.
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Related news from verified sources
Former US president Bill Clinton pays tribute to film producer Steve Bing
Hollywood filmmaker Steve Bing, who shares a son with actress Elizabeth Hurley, has been found dead...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
8 hours ago
Steve Bing Dead at 55; Elizabeth Hurley's Ex Jumped from L.A. Apartment Building
Steve Bing, a former screenwriter and film financier, had died at the age of 55 after jumping to his...
Just Jared - Published
11 hours ago
Also reported by •
E! Online
Steve Bing: Hollywood producer reportedly dead by suicide
Telegraph.co.uk - Published
8 hours ago
Tweets about this
In the News
BBC Sport
Germany
Donald Trump
Apple Inc.
Seattle
Coronavirus disease 2019
John Bolton
Arsenal F.C.
Burnley
José Mourinho
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Suicide
Andrew Jackson Statue
Carly Pearce
White Lives Matter
Saudi Arabia
China Flooding
WORTH WATCHING
Ex-CEO of Germany's scandal-hit Wirecard arrested in case over missing billions
Navarro walks back China trade deal comments
Seattle Protest Zone Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Injured
Trump poses a 'danger for the republic' -Bolton