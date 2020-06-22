|
Dwayne Johnson to host star-studded Global Citizen concert
Dwayne Johnson to host star-studded Global Citizen concert
Dwayne Johnson is to host a star-studded Global Citizen livestream concert featuring the likes of Justin Bieber and Miley Cyrus on Saturday
