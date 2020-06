Unexpected bill after buying masks

NEW THIS MORNINGWHEN PANDEMIC SUPPLIESWERE FLYING OFF THESHELVES-MANY SHOPPERS TURNEDTO AMAZON TO ORDERPRODUCTS.THAT'S WHERE ONEOVERLAND PARK MANFOUND N-95 MASKS BACKIN MARCH.BUT AS CONSUMER I-TEAMREPORTER CAT REIDLEARNED- HIS SHOPPINGEXPERIENCE CAME WISOME UNEXPECTED FEES.SHE SHARES WHAT TOWATCH OUT FOR.THESE DAYS IT SEEMS YOUCAN FIND JUST ABOUTANYTHING ON AMAZONIN LATE MARCH- DAVEKRAUSE WAS EVEN ABLETO BUY SOME N95 MASKSDave Krause-Everyone's panicking, sothought I'll overpay a bit butatleast we'lhave some masksWITH $16 FOR SHIPPING -THE PRICE TAG WASNEARLY 38 BUCKS FOR TENMASKS.THEY SHIPPED ON MARCH30TH, BUT--Dave Krause-I never actually even receivedthe packageYET DAVE'S AMAZONACCOUNT SAYS IT WASHANDED DIRECTLY TO ARESIDENT- AND SIGNED BYHIMDave Krause-There's no way.

I was nothome.

I was here at the officeINSTEAD OF HIS MASKS,DAVE RECEIVED ANINVOICE FROM FED EX FOR20 DOLLARS-CUSTOMS FEES FORIMPORTING A PRODUCTFROM CHINADave Krause-Which was totally unexpected,cause it said nothing aboutthat in the ad.

It never said itwas coming from ChinaTHE LISTING HAS SINCEBEEN TAKEN DOWNAMAZON DENIED DAVE'SFIRST REQUEST FOR AREFUND- BUT HEAPPEALEDAFTER WE REACHED OUTTO THE COMPANY, THEYAGREED TO GIVE HIM HISMONEY BACK.HE DID FIND SOME MASKS-Dave KrauseThey ended up being a buckeach.

So there you goLesson learnedCat Reid-So how can you avoid runninginto a similar situation?Wired.com has some tips.Whenever possible, try to buyitems directly from amazon.Make sure the seller info saysships from and sold byAmazon dot com.Even if you choose to buyfrom a third party seller, makesure it says "fulfilled byAmazon." That can help youavoid additional shippingcharges or major delays- likewhat Dave experiencedDave Krause-I just want to make sure noone else goes through whatI've gone through, and I'lldefinitely be more carefulwhen ordering from amazonI'M CONSUMER I-TEAMREPORTER CAT REID, 41ACTION NEWS TODAY