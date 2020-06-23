Newlyweds use wedding gift money to buy PPE for struggling hospital in the Philippines

Two newlyweds used their wedding reception money to buy protective gear and food for the local hospital struggling with coronavirus patients.

Kindhearted couple Wilbert Silverio, 29, and Harlene Silverio, 28, tied the knot and had the reception but then travelled straight to the medical centre on June 18.

They handed out Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including masks, suits, gloves, and face shields to staff at the Bulacan Medical Mission Group Cooperative Hospital in Bulacan province, the Philippines.

The couple bought the sought-after medical items using their wedding ceremony funds given by guests and relatives.

Wilbert said: "This is our way of giving thanks to God because we were able to marry and find love despite the crisis happening." The couple's wedding was supposed to be held on April 24 but it was moved to a later date because of the covid-19 lockdown and community quarantine.

After delivering the equipment, they also handed out food packs to medical frontliners who are working at the hospital.

The extra money left over was used to buy groceries for the families who live poverty-stricken Sta Maria town, one of the worst-hit areas during the coronavirus crisis as residents in the area have been unable to work due to the restrictions.

Health officials have recorded 30,682 Covid-19 infections and 1,177 deaths since records began, leading to some of the most stringent lockdown rules in the world.