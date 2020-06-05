Police shot a man with sword

Police says a man waving a sword was shot by officers on Monday after he pulled out a gun.



Tweets about this Chris 💣🎛🎹🇨🇱 RT @Vindicator725: Here in Las Vegas the police shot a man running around with a sword and a gun. It's like an episode of Westworld. 12 hours ago Mike C-137 Here in Las Vegas the police shot a man running around with a sword and a gun. It's like an episode of Westworld. 12 hours ago John @RealJamesWoods thought Tasers were not deadly weapons, guess only when shot AT COPS #BlueLivesMatter Nevada Poli… https://t.co/WuTrieEbmA 19 hours ago Tian Valerian RT @Eziliveve: Please sign. He deserves justice. His life mattered. I thouht about this guy for a long time. He was just a Cosplay geek… 1 day ago Morganne Ardwan RT @glynderella_: Thinking of Darrien Hunt, the 22 year old cosplayer who was killed by 2 white Saratoga Springs police officers in 2014. P… 3 days ago Muffins Darrien Hunt was shot six times after someone reported a man with a suspicious sword. It was a toy sword. Autopsy r… https://t.co/Lu901s7tnx 5 days ago James Driessen @timruss2 Darren Hunt shot 6 times in the back for "cos playing" (costume wearing) with a sword in public. 2 days l… https://t.co/noxiNPMr5w 5 days ago Nostalgiic @Thermalite9 @rawbeehunny6669 @Godfrey2_ John Vik shot at police while he barricaded himself Dion Johnson reached f… https://t.co/9uFUCSv0Fs 5 days ago