ATNS RT @Scumezza: With lockdowns ending around the world, many countries have started to ease border restrictions and reopen for international… 17 hours ago

anna sanfilippo With lockdowns ending around the world, many countries have started to ease border restrictions and reopen for inte… https://t.co/IzZAbM9mQ4 18 hours ago

Cindy Devai RT @LisaHepfnerCHCH: Many companies would like to see borders reopen to allow travel to other countries, particularly airlines and tourism… 23 hours ago

Lisa Hepfner Many companies would like to see borders reopen to allow travel to other countries, particularly airlines and touri… https://t.co/LLeC674uc8 1 day ago

G Burnett @AnselmGibbs There are many examples from other countries of how to reopen safely. If you have concerns about the v… https://t.co/HbvzzUnQMn 3 days ago