China starts prosecuting two Canadians held on spying charges
China starts prosecuting two Canadians held on spying charges

China starts prosecuting two Canadians held on spying charges

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor have been held since December 2018 and not allowed to see a lawyer or family.

News24.com | Trudeau blasts China for holding two Canadians on spy charges for 'political ends'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has blasted China's detention of two Canadians for 'political ends',...
News24 - Published

China charges two Canadians with spying in Huawei-linked case

The charges are an apparent bid to step up pressure on Canada to drop a US extradition request for a...
The Age - Published Also reported by •National PostNewsyHNGN


Who are Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, the two Canadians held by China?

Chinese prosecutors said Friday they would formally bring espionage charges against two Canadians,...
National Post - Published



stlnewsonline

STL.News New post (#China starts prosecuting two Canadians held on #Spying charges) has been published on… https://t.co/oqOhCfI4P8 3 days ago

Metecan_Gulsen

Salih Metecan Gülşen ⚡🟢🇹🇷💪 RT @anadoluagency: #China starts prosecuting 2 Canadians for spying https://t.co/XwvrxoJ0Tf https://t.co/INpXzQmUUk 3 days ago

shanghaiist

Shanghaiist.com Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were detained in China shortly after Canada detained Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou https://t.co/kvsAHNvZNO 4 days ago

yenisafakEN

Yeni Şafak English China starts prosecuting 2 Canadians for spying https://t.co/6oERrvZB1x https://t.co/3XnlscmuAg 4 days ago

anadoluagency

ANADOLU AGENCY (ENG) #China starts prosecuting 2 Canadians for spying https://t.co/XwvrxoJ0Tf https://t.co/INpXzQmUUk 4 days ago

taniabranigan

tania branigan RT @nathanattrill: China has started prosecuting on spying charges two Canadians who were detained in December 2018 shortly after Huawei bo… 4 days ago

nathanattrill

Nathan Attrill 周雷森 China has started prosecuting on spying charges two Canadians who were detained in December 2018 shortly after Huaw… https://t.co/tjOKzwNK6T 4 days ago


