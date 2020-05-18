China starts prosecuting two Canadians held on spying charges
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:38s - Published
9 minutes ago
China starts prosecuting two Canadians held on spying charges
Michael Kovrig and
Michael Spavor have been held since December 2018 and not allowed to see a lawyer or family.
Related news from verified sources
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has blasted China's detention of two Canadians for 'political ends',...
News24 - Published
8 hours ago
The charges are an apparent bid to step up pressure on Canada to drop a US extradition request for a...
The Age - Published
4 days ago Also reported by •
National Post • Newsy • HNGN
Chinese prosecutors said Friday they would formally bring espionage charges against two Canadians,...
National Post - Published
4 days ago
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources