4 Levels of Dumplings: Amateur to Food Scientist

We challenged chefs of three different skill levels - amateur John, home cook Charlene, and professional chef King Phojanakong from the Institute of Culinary Education - to make a batch of dumplings.

Once each chef had presented their creations, we asked food scientist Rose to explain their choices.

Which one of these piquant potstickers are you sticking your fork in first?