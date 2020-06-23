Two households can meet indoors from July 4

|
|
Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom
Boris Johnson orders quarter of a million pounds 'compensation' to top civil servant after mysterious resignationSir Mark Sedwill is stepping down from his role amid rumours that he has been forced out by Dominic Cummings
Independent
Trade Secretary says Boris Johnson's Brexit border plans vulnerable to smugglers and WTO challengeLeaked letter shows Liz Truss has concerns with government's approach
Independent
Leicester politicians reject Boris Johnson's attempt to blame mayor for factory exploitation'The Prime Minister must take responsibility for these failures,' says Claudia Webbe, MP for Leicester East
Independent
Starmer urges Johnson to apologise for comments on care homes
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32Published
Boris Johnson evades questions on hospital parking fees
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:31Published
Facebook American online social networking service
Indian Army orders personnel to delete 89 apps including Facebook, Instagram, Tinder: ReportIt is to be noted that Centre has already banned 59 Chinese apps citing that these are"prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India,..
DNA
Facebook audit finds 'setbacks' on civil rightsA two-year audit of Facebook's civil rights record found "serious setbacks" that have marred its progress on issues such as hate speech, misinformation and bias...
USATODAY.com
Facebook removes Roger Stone accounts linked to 'inauthentic behavior'Facebook said much of the "inauthentic behavior" occurred just before and after the 2016 election. It said it took down 54 associated accounts.
USATODAY.com
Roger Stone's Instagram Account Shut Down For Links To Proud Boys, Fake Users
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
