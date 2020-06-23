Global  

Two households can meet indoors from July 4
Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:33s - Published
Under new changes announced by prime minister Boris Johnson, indoor gatherings involving two separate households will be permitted, including the possibility of staying overnight in homes.

It comes after a series of eased lockdown measures were outlined earlier today.

Report by Patelr.

