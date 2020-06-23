Residents of Mexico City evacuate buildings after powerful earthquake hits southern Mexico

Water sloshes around in swimming pool during earthquake in Mexico



A powerful 7.4 earthquake shook southern and central Mexico on Tuesday (June 23). Footage filmed in Jiutepec, Morelos shows water sloshing around a swimming pool. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:38 Published 5 minutes ago

Crowd seen on street in Mexico City after 7.4 quake hits south of the country



A powerful 7.4 earthquake shook southern and central Mexico on Tuesday (June 23). Footage filmed in Mexico City shows residents on República de El Salvador shortly after the earthquake hit. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:43 Published 53 minutes ago