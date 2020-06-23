Residents of Mexico City evacuate buildings after powerful earthquake hits southern Mexico
Residents of Mexico City evacuated buildings on Tuesday (June 23) after a powerful earthquake hit the coast of southern Mexico.
There were no immediate reports of casualties from the quake,
Footage filmed in Jiutepec, Morelos shows water sloshing around a swimming pool.
Footage filmed in Jiutepec, Morelos shows water sloshing around a swimming pool.
Footage filmed in Mexico City shows residents on República de El Salvador shortly after the earthquake hit.
Footage filmed in Mexico City shows residents on República de El Salvador shortly after the earthquake hit.
A lamppost was seen shaking on Colonia Juárez in Mexico City as a 7.4 magnitude quake hit the south of the country on Tuesday (June 23).
A tsunami threat is in place along the country's southern..