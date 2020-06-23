Global  

Residents of Mexico City evacuate buildings after powerful earthquake hits southern Mexico
Residents of Mexico City evacuated buildings on Tuesday (June 23) after a powerful earthquake hit the coast of southern Mexico.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from the quake,

0
Powerful earthquake shake southern, central Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A powerful earthquake centered near the resort of Huatulco shook southern and...
Strong quake hits southern Mexico, people run into streets in capital

A strong earthquake hit southern Mexico on Tuesday, shaking buildings in the centre of the capital...
Live Mexico Earthquake Updates: 7.5-Magnitude Tremor Jolts Southern Region

The 7.5-magnitude quake, centered in the state of Oaxaca, caused buildings to sway in Mexico City,...
Water sloshes around in swimming pool during earthquake in Mexico [Video]

Water sloshes around in swimming pool during earthquake in Mexico

A powerful 7.4 earthquake shook southern and central Mexico on Tuesday (June 23). Footage filmed in Jiutepec, Morelos shows water sloshing around a swimming pool.

Crowd seen on street in Mexico City after 7.4 quake hits south of the country [Video]

Crowd seen on street in Mexico City after 7.4 quake hits south of the country

A powerful 7.4 earthquake shook southern and central Mexico on Tuesday (June 23). Footage filmed in Mexico City shows residents on República de El Salvador shortly after the earthquake hit.

Lamppost seen shaking in Mexico City as 7.4 magnitude quake hits south of the country [Video]

Lamppost seen shaking in Mexico City as 7.4 magnitude quake hits south of the country

A lamppost was seen shaking on Colonia Juárez in Mexico City as a 7.4 magnitude quake hit the south of the country on Tuesday (June 23). A tsunami threat is in place along the country's southern..

