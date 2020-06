Fish leap out of canal as earthquake hits in southern Mexico Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:36s - Published 6 minutes ago Fish leap out of canal as earthquake hits in southern Mexico Fish leaped out of a canal in Xochimilco, Mexico City, as a powerful earthquake hit on Tuesday (June 23). The 7. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Fish leaped out of a canal in Xochimilco, Mexico City, as a powerful earthquake hit on Tuesday (June 23). The 7.4-earthquake hit south of the country but was felt more than 400 miles away in Mexico City.