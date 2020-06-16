Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cleveland city council approves legislation declaring racism public health crisis
Video Credit: WJW - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Cleveland city council approves legislation declaring racism public health crisis

Cleveland city council approves legislation declaring racism public health crisis

Cleveland City Council has unanimously approved an emergency resolution that declares racism a public health crisis.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

On the Agenda: Sales taxes, resolution against racism

The Southlake City Council gets a report on the economic impact of COVID-19, and the Dallas County...
bizjournals - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

City Council Considers Legislation Regarding Police Calls For Mental Health [Video]

City Council Considers Legislation Regarding Police Calls For Mental Health

City Council Considers Legislation Regarding Police Calls For Mental Health

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:08Published
Overland Park to fund Crisis Intervention Training for all police officers [Video]

Overland Park to fund Crisis Intervention Training for all police officers

Crisis Intervention Training will begin for all Overland Park Police Officers next year. It comes after a more than two year push from the mother of a fatally shot teen.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:20Published
Riverside City Council Declares Racism A Public Health Crisis [Video]

Riverside City Council Declares Racism A Public Health Crisis

The Riverside City Council Wednesday adopted a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:25Published