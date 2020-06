What A Dump: North Korea Prepares To Drop Propaganda, Garbage Onto South Korea

Business Insider reports North Korea is readying to do a massive litter dump into South Korea.

North Korea announced Tuesday it was preparing 3,000 balloons stuffed with more than 12 million propaganda leaflets, as well as cigarette butts and other trash.

State media says it's a retaliatory gesture for South Korea failing to stop defectors from dropping anti-Kim Jong Un leaflets into North Korea.

Relations between the two are deteriorating even beyond their usual uneasy standoff.