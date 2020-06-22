President Trump, Governor Ducey sign Arizona border wall
President Trump, Governor Ducey among officials that signed the Arizona border wall during a tour in Yuma.
🇺🇸 Trump Ally 🇺🇸 RT @TeamTrump: Governor of Arizona Doug Ducey to President @realDonaldTrump on Border Security: “This is the first administration that has… 9 minutes ago
theRealAzureDude Donald J. Trump#fakepresidentRT TeamTrump: Governor of Arizona Doug Ducey to President realDonaldTrump on Border Se… https://t.co/2zf2InkG3R 11 minutes ago
Barbara Camp @TeamTrump @realDonaldTrump Governor of Arizona, Doug Ducey to President Trump 😍😘😍😘😍😘 (_!_) 😍😘😍😘😍 35 minutes ago
April Lee AZ Governor Ducey mandated the wearing of masks as of Saturday. But I guarantee if the president's people tell the… https://t.co/lYJYBrRaCD 2 hours ago
Frank Varner Doug Ducey the governor and Donald Trump the president are the ones to blame for the breakout of the coronavirus in… https://t.co/tuiVNvniif 4 hours ago
Marti RT @MichaelSlugocki: This morning the @D28Dems delivered 1400 signatures to Governor Ducey asking him to contact President Trump and reques… 6 hours ago
Michael Slugocki This morning the @D28Dems delivered 1400 signatures to Governor Ducey asking him to contact President Trump and req… https://t.co/cm5u2YqFV4 19 hours ago
MacaWoman RT @D28Dems: President Trump is coming to LD28 during a pandemic to hold a political rally. Please join us in urging Governor Ducey to requ… 1 day ago
President Trump: Our border has never been more secureUS President Donald Trump visits the US-Mexico border to mark the completion of 200miles of the border wall system. He says were it not for the wall coronavirus would be worse in the USA.
President Trump visits border wall10News' continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, protests
Trump Heading To Arizona Amid COVID BoomPresident Donald Trump is expected to continue his crackdown on immigration with an executive order and a trip to the border – but his visit to Arizona will come during a spike in coronavirus cases..