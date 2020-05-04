Global  

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh
Jelly Jar Bandit Hanging Out At HAR’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center For A Few More Weeks

A baby raccoon that got its head stuck in a grape jelly jar is doing much better thanks to Humane Animal Rescue.

Katie Johnston reports.

