Jelly Jar Bandit Hanging Out At HAR’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center For A Few More Weeks
A baby raccoon that got its head stuck in a grape jelly jar is doing much better thanks to Humane Animal Rescue.
Katie Johnston reports.
