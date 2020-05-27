Global  

Pittsburgh Will Not Be A Hub City For Stanley Cup Playoffs
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:18s - Published
The Stanley Cup playoffs will not be held in Pittsburgh when the NHL resumes play.

