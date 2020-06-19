Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Atlantic City Casinos Unveil Health, Safety Plans Ahead Of Reopening
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:07s - Published
Atlantic City Casinos Unveil Health, Safety Plans Ahead Of Reopening
Natasha Brown reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

New Jersey to reopen Atlantic City casinos, allow indoor dining to resume

Months after being shuttered due to the novel coronavirus, New Jersey’s casinos are going to be...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •SeattlePI.comSeattle Times


Atlantic City’s casinos get the green light to reopen on July 2

Atlantic City’s casinos will be able to reopen July 2 at 25% capacity, New Jersey governor Phil...
Belfast Telegraph - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Atlantic City's Hard Rock Casino Unveils Some Of Its Health, Safety Plans [Video]

Atlantic City's Hard Rock Casino Unveils Some Of Its Health, Safety Plans

Natasha Brown reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:03Published
Want to Start Riding a Bike in a Big City? Here Are Some Tips! [Video]

Want to Start Riding a Bike in a Big City? Here Are Some Tips!

Here’s a check list for those new to city bike riding.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:54Published
Atlantic City Casino Workers Rally For Health Insurance [Video]

Atlantic City Casino Workers Rally For Health Insurance

Workers held a caravan in Atlantic City Friday.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:30Published